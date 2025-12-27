Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 181,226 shares of company stock valued at $39,877,820 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

