Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet has outperformed other Magnificent Seven members YTD (about +66%) which underpins momentum and investor confidence in GOOG’s AI/search-led growth. Article Title

Alphabet has outperformed other Magnificent Seven members YTD (about +66%) which underpins momentum and investor confidence in GOOG’s AI/search-led growth. Positive Sentiment: BMO and other sell?side commentary highlight accelerating AI-driven cloud commitments as a structural growth catalyst for Google Cloud revenue and margins — supports higher earnings multiples for GOOG. Article Title

BMO and other sell?side commentary highlight accelerating AI-driven cloud commitments as a structural growth catalyst for Google Cloud revenue and margins — supports higher earnings multiples for GOOG. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s acquisition of Intersect (data?center/energy infrastructure) is a strategic move to scale capacity for AI workloads — likely positive for long?term cloud/AI positioning (capex & integration risk remain). Article Title

Alphabet’s acquisition of Intersect (data?center/energy infrastructure) is a strategic move to scale capacity for AI workloads — likely positive for long?term cloud/AI positioning (capex & integration risk remain). Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price?target updates remain bullish (multiple recent buys/overweights and median targets near/above current levels), reinforcing institutional demand; large funds (UBS, Berkshire, Fidelity) materially added positions in Q3. Article Title

Analyst commentary and price?target updates remain bullish (multiple recent buys/overweights and median targets near/above current levels), reinforcing institutional demand; large funds (UBS, Berkshire, Fidelity) materially added positions in Q3. Positive Sentiment: Industry comparisons point to Alphabet’s AI momentum (Search + Cloud) as a competitive edge versus other AI names like Adobe — a narrative likely to attract growth and momentum money. Article Title

Industry comparisons point to Alphabet’s AI momentum (Search + Cloud) as a competitive edge versus other AI names like Adobe — a narrative likely to attract growth and momentum money. Neutral Sentiment: Product improvements — Google is testing a way to let some users change Gmail addresses without losing data. Helpful for user satisfaction but low near-term revenue impact. Article Title

Product improvements — Google is testing a way to let some users change Gmail addresses without losing data. Helpful for user satisfaction but low near-term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and buy?the?dip narratives (MarketBeat, Motley Fool) may sustain retail interest; they support sentiment but aren’t new fundamentals.

Coverage pieces and buy?the?dip narratives (MarketBeat, Motley Fool) may sustain retail interest; they support sentiment but aren’t new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~35% in December (to ~56.15M shares), increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if sentiment weakens. (Higher days?to?cover also raises squeeze risk but signals more bearish positioning.)

Short interest rose ~35% in December (to ~56.15M shares), increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if sentiment weakens. (Higher days?to?cover also raises squeeze risk but signals more bearish positioning.) Negative Sentiment: Quiver/other data flag heavy insider selling (multiple senior executives sold shares recently), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near?term conviction. Article Title

Quiver/other data flag heavy insider selling (multiple senior executives sold shares recently), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near?term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Operational note: Waymo paused SF robotaxis during extreme weather — minor near?term PR/operational impact, but highlights autonomous mobility regulatory/operational risks. Article Title

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $184,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,872.04. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,916.64. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock worth $63,984,117. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $314.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $328.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

