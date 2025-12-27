Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 27,787.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,484,395 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $60,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 220.0%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VNO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

View Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.