Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,063,486 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Lyft worth $53,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $2,191,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 93.1% in the second quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Lyft by 42.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 110,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,030 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,802,296 shares in the company, valued at $233,685,460.80. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,570.70. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lyft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

