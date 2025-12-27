Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $349.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

