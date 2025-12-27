Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 35,417 BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 418.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,811 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 31.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.1%

BRBR stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,335.16. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

