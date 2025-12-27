WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 282.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.92.

NYSE:WEX opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,816.75. The trade was a 14.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $225,327.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,884.38. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

