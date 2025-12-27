Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,124 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 183.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,061.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,977.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,856.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,648.00 and a twelve month high of $2,127.97.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $57.00 by $15.21. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.63%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total value of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,063.68. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

