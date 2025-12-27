Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 82,112 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,112 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,346 shares of company stock worth $2,221,574. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

