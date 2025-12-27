Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

