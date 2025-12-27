Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Stock Position Decreased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,244 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 494.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy Oil Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 132.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

