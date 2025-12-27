Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $66.93 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.JFrog’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,977.58. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $690,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,869,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,029,683.52. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 398,601 shares of company stock worth $23,778,920 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.