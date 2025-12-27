Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 10,009 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $131,780,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 221.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,819 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,886,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 440,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,453,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,576,000 after purchasing an additional 438,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 959.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS opened at $64.36 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $65.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

