Viant Technology Inc. $DSP Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,808 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Viant Technology worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 35.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.98 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.91 million, a PE ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,579 shares of company stock valued at $616,874. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

