Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.34% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. CWM LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $13.87 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.