Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 16,281,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,075,000 after buying an additional 3,624,709 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,737 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $12.13 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $790.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

