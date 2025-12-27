Inspire Investing LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 33.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $35,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,034.19. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $139,643. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

