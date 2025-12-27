Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Iams Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $475.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.47.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.