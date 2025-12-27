Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Fabrinet $FN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 76.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 114,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,163,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.8%

FN opened at $477.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.75. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $531.22. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $10,034,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.