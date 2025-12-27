Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $990,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 60.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 437.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $179.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,849.37. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

