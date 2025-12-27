Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,213 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Neogen worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 110.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 474,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 248,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Neogen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 757,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,220 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. CJS Securities raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 price objective on Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NEOG opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Neogen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user?friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen’s product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

