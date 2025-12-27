ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,448 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 241,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,778,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 578,843 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 696.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 866,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 49.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 955,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,609,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Finally, Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $29,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.35.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 505.0%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is -306.38%.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

