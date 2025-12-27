Head to Head Contrast: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI)

JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBDI and GFL Environmental”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get JBDI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBDI $8.44 million 1.94 -$2.72 million N/A N/A GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 2.76 -$527.43 million $6.38 6.78

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JBDI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental.

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JBDI and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBDI 1 0 0 0 1.00 GFL Environmental 0 2 12 2 3.00

GFL Environmental has a consensus price target of $57.08, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than JBDI.

Profitability

This table compares JBDI and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBDI N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental 50.99% 3.06% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

JBDI has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats JBDI on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBDI

(Get Free Report)

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for JBDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.