OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head to Head Analysis

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enovix and OPAL Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 1 4 5 0 2.40 OPAL Fuels 2 4 0 0 1.67

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.6% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enovix and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -525.93% -61.78% -25.41% OPAL Fuels -1.02% -1.84% -0.37%

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and OPAL Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $23.07 million 71.38 -$222.24 million ($0.81) -9.42 OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.55 $11.03 million $0.02 134.50

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats Enovix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

