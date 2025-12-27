Head-To-Head Analysis: Alseres Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ALSE) & Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) and Alseres Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ALSE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Korro Bio and Alseres Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korro Bio -1,199.53% -68.87% -45.91% Alseres Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Korro Bio and Alseres Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korro Bio 1 8 1 0 2.00 Alseres Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Korro Bio currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 835.96%. Given Korro Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Korro Bio is more favorable than Alseres Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Korro Bio and Alseres Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korro Bio $2.27 million 33.70 -$83.58 million ($9.41) -0.86 Alseres Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alseres Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korro Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Korro Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Korro Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Alseres Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Korro Bio beats Alseres Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). It uses its RNA editing platform, OPERA to generate differentiated RNA editing product candidates. The company is also developing programs for Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, and other subsets of pain. Korro Bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alseres Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products primarily for disorders in the central nervous system. Its lead product candidate is Altropane, a molecular imaging agent for the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and dementia. The company was formerly known as Boston Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2007. Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Auburndale, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.