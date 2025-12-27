Swedbank AB Has $11.88 Million Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $375,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $454.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

