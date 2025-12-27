Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Alexander M. Gold sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $592,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daphne Karydas sold 15,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $689,850.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405,426 shares of company stock worth $61,610,431. 25.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLYS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

