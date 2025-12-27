Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,152 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 742,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,874,000 after purchasing an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $123.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.