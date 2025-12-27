Swedbank AB Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Swedbank AB increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.75 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.71%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

