Swedbank AB Acquires New Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 188,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,090. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $951,160. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of UNM opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.02.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

About Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

