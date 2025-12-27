Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 35,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities set a $77.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.61, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $771,916.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,343.23. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 316,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,792,848 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.