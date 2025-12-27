Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,028 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,554,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,504,000 after buying an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,121,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 858,978 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 895,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 324,173 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $127.59.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

