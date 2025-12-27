Swedbank AB Acquires 24,833 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,978 shares in the company, valued at $613,340.58. This trade represents a 20.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $2,103,479.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,007.13. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1%

WY stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 124.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research set a $28.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

