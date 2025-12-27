Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE DG opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.