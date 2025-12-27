Swedbank AB Has $20.25 Million Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 165,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 212,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.20.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.60%.The firm had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

