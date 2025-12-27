Swedbank AB Purchases 5,726 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 663,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 15.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 31,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Featured Articles

