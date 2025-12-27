Swedbank AB Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 363.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,409 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

