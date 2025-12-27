Swedbank AB Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Swedbank AB raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $917,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.