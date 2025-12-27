Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 15,923 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Net Worth Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IJS opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $118.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.