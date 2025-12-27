Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 15,923 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Net Worth Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%
IJS opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $118.65.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
