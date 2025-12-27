IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 210.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Credicorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $291.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $292.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp’s principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

