IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,095 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 39.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Solar by 177.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Solar by 16,857.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $269.69 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $150.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.27.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

