Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 888,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Shares rose on heavy trading, signaling renewed buying interest and short-term momentum; volume was substantially above the company’s average which can attract momentum traders and push the stock toward recent resistance levels. Neutral Sentiment: The coverage is market?action focused and does not report any company press release, new drill results, financing or corporate developments — the move appears driven by market/technical factors rather than fresh fundamentals. Investors should look for company announcements or assay/drilling updates to confirm a durable change in outlook. Article Title

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

