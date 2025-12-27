Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,176 shares, a growth of 318.0% from the November 30th total of 3,152 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weir Group
Weir Group Stock Up 0.2%
Weir Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 128.0%.
Weir Group Company Profile
Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow?based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high?performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.
The company’s Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weir Group
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.