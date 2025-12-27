TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in December

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,912 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 127,953 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $14.28 on Friday. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. TDK had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.