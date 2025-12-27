Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Drops By 44.4%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 36 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of YATRY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Yamato has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Get Yamato alerts:

Yamato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd., through its principal operating subsidiary Yamato Transport Co, Ltd., is a leading integrated logistics and delivery services provider headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company specializes in time-definite and door-to-door parcel delivery solutions for individual consumers and corporate clients. Its core offering, the TA-Q-BIN service, is widely recognized in Japan for its reliability and convenience, supported by an extensive network of delivery centers and stations that enable next-day delivery across the country.

Beyond express parcel delivery, Yamato offers a comprehensive suite of logistics outsourcing services, including contract warehousing, supply chain management and cold-chain delivery designed to handle temperature-sensitive goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.