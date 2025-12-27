Newmont (NYSE:NEM) vs. Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allied Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -3.58% 24.32% 7.40% Newmont 33.42% 20.35% 11.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 1 0 0 2 3.00 Newmont 0 4 13 5 3.05

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Gold and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Newmont has a consensus target price of $96.37, suggesting a potential downside of 8.90%. Given Newmont’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Allied Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Gold and Newmont”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $1.07 billion 2.89 -$115.63 million ($0.36) -69.10 Newmont $18.68 billion 6.18 $3.35 billion $6.44 16.43

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmont beats Allied Gold on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gold

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.