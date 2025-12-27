Head to Head Analysis: Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) & Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) and Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Nitches”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $145.81 million 0.26 -$850,000.00 $0.06 50.50 Nitches N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Nitches.

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Nitches’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 0.45% 1.03% 0.79% Nitches N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitches has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) and Nitches, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nitches 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Nitches.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Nitches shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Nitches on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items. The company sells its products through on-line store on the Nitches website, nitchescorp.com/brands/. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Las Vegas, California.

