Head to Head Survey: Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Downs has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Churchill Downs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75 Churchill Downs 0 1 9 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Churchill Downs has a consensus price target of $133.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Churchill Downs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Churchill Downs is more favorable than DouYu International.

This table compares DouYu International and Churchill Downs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $585.10 million 0.36 -$42.03 million ($0.88) -7.90 Churchill Downs $2.73 billion 2.92 $426.80 million $5.50 20.82

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Churchill Downs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Churchill Downs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -4.74% -1.57% -1.07% Churchill Downs 13.99% 42.54% 6.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Churchill Downs shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Churchill Downs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats DouYu International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort. It also offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information; and provides the Bloodstock Research Information Services platform for horse racing statistical data. In addition, the company manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, off-track betting facilities, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.