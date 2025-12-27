Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Decreased by Rydar Equities Inc.

Rydar Equities Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.9% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rydar Equities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.75. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

