Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF Position Decreased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,077 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 217,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 137,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 498,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index. The Index tracks the overall performance of a global universe of United States listed closed-end funds that are organized under the laws of the United States selected by S-Network Global Indexes LLC (the Index Provider).

